Helium (HNT) Price Tops $2.56

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00010773 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $354.81 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000160 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,580,863 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.