Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Hempfusion Wellness Price Performance
CBDHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 34,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,175. Hempfusion Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile
