Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,060.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,420 shares of company stock worth $60,991,809 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

