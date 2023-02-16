Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Motco bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

PH opened at $361.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.65 and a 200-day moving average of $291.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $361.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

