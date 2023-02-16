Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,203 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

