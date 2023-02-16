Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,291 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

DE stock opened at $410.04 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.