Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.60. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 47,750 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.83.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.