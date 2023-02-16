HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market cap of $58.47 million and $588,659.80 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00043580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028143 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00018513 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00216290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,571.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000128 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

