Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HFRO opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,613,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $639,000.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

