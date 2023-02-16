Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Price Performance

HMLP opened at $9.24 on Monday. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $189,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 126,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $1,503,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

