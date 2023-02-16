holoride Price Up 2% This Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, holoride has traded up 2% against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $28.61 million and $320,893.05 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06029719 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $132,455.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

