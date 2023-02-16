Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00011237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $133.42 million and $189.05 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 3.00375916 USD and is up 15.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $192,877,591.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

