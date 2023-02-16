Howard Hughes Medical Institute Takes $3.92 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Marriott International by 22.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $179.17. 780,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 141.89%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

