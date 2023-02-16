Howard Hughes Medical Institute Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,000. QUALCOMM makes up 1.8% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 867,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,121. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $172.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

