Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

