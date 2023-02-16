Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.
Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile
Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.
