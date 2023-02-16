Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.67 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.27. 323,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,876. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

