Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.40. 819,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,499. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

