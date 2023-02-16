Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.67 EPS.

HWM stock remained flat at $43.41 during trading on Thursday. 770,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,561. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,379,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 776,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 587,857 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

