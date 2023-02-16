HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.25) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.16) to GBX 585 ($7.10) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.67.
HSBC Price Performance
Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. 1,749,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
