HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.25) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.16) to GBX 585 ($7.10) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.67.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. 1,749,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in HSBC by 31.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

