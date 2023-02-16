Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,291,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 1,138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HHUSF shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor stock remained flat at C$2.12 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.08. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$4.36.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

