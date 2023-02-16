Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $103.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Hub Group stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hub Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hub Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,768 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

