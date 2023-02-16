HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.84 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.55.
Shares of HUBS stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.73 and a 200 day moving average of $308.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $546.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $141,314,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
