HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.84 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.55.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.73 and a 200 day moving average of $308.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $546.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $141,314,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

