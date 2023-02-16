Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $13,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,681 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hudson Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

