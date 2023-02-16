Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Update

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

HPP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. 1,403,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -256.40%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

