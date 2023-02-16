Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance
HGTXU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 71,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.30.
Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
