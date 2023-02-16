Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,500 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 2,203,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,605.0 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HUSQF remained flat at $8.52 during trading hours on Thursday. 10,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.78.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)

