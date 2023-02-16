Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,500 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 2,203,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,605.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HUSQF remained flat at $8.52 during trading hours on Thursday. 10,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.