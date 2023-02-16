Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Barclays increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE H opened at $117.24 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $118.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,934,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,394,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

