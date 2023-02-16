iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$96.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$85.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
iA Financial Price Performance
TSE IAG traded up C$4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$90.52. 198,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$80.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.37. iA Financial has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$90.52. The stock has a market cap of C$9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
