iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$96.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$85.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Price Performance

TSE IAG traded up C$4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$90.52. 198,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$80.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.37. iA Financial has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$90.52. The stock has a market cap of C$9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91.

Insider Activity

About iA Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,587 shares in the company, valued at C$768,084.73.

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.