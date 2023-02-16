IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on IGM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday.
IGM Financial stock opened at C$42.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.45 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.00.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
