Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMYSF shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Imerys from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Imerys to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS:IMYSF remained flat at C$42.30 during trading hours on Thursday. Imerys has a 1-year low of C$34.72 and a 1-year high of C$42.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.39.

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

