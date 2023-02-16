Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Update

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Immunocore
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Immunocore by 89.4% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.
Immunocore Stock Performance
IMCR stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 319,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,559. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.23. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
Featured Articles
