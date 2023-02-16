Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Update

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Immunocore by 89.4% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Performance

IMCR stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 319,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,559. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.23. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Immunocore

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.