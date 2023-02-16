Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.04. 3,031,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,672. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

