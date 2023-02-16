Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. 2,899,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust
In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
