IndiGG Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $74,453.16 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

IndiGG

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

