Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.1 days.
Industrias Peñoles Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of IPOAF traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682. Industrias Peñoles has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias Peñoles (IPOAF)
