Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of IPOAF traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682. Industrias Peñoles has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

