ING Groep NV Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.08. The company had a trading volume of 629,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49. The firm has a market cap of $241.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

