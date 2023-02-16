ING Groep NV Sells 50,615 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 50,615 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,368,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

