Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on March 24th

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend by an average of 66.5% per year over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $58.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

