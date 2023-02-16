Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys 3,300 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Karen Guerra bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,055 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($122,378.00).
British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.2 %
LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,149.50 ($38.23) on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,893 ($35.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,197.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,307.48. The company has a market cap of £70.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,340.21.
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.15%.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
