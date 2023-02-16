Insider Buying: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,849 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $37,434.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,371,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Christopher Harborne bought 18 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148.50.

On Monday, December 19th, Christopher Harborne acquired 11,509 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $94,834.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Christopher Harborne bought 7,783 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,976.26.

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,002 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $8,076.12.

On Thursday, December 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 2,288 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,876.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 2.1 %

ISSC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 150,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,740. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.89. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 18.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

