Insider Buying: Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) Director John Ing acquired 50,000 shares of Legato Merger Corp. II stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Legato Merger Corp. II Price Performance

Legato Merger Corp. II stock remained flat at $8.94 during trading hours on Thursday. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Get Legato Merger Corp. II alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legato Merger Corp. II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 20.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Legato Merger Corp. II by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 319.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.