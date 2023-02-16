Insider Buying: Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) Director John Ing acquired 50,000 shares of Legato Merger Corp. II stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Legato Merger Corp. II stock remained flat at $8.94 during trading hours on Thursday. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.
