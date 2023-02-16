Insider Buying: MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
MacroGenics Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of MGNX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 422,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,117. The stock has a market cap of $322.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $11.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
