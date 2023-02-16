Insider Buying: MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MGNX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 422,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,117. The stock has a market cap of $322.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 578,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 364,210 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 175,342 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

