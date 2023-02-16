Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $1,746,850.00.
- On Monday, January 9th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00.
NASDAQ ALTR traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.10. 226,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,417. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
