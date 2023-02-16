Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Sells 4,770,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.2 %

ARES stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.