Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of GO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,757. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
