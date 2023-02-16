Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $8.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $506.40. 510,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $560.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

