Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 40,611 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $639,217.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,234.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $159,210.32.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $263,744.90.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,265.70.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,171. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.99. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $38,923,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

