Insider Selling: S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $9.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $357.82. The stock had a trading volume of 966,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.26 and its 200 day moving average is $346.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

