Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells 2,395 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $111,008.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,772.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Z stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,023,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,449. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.