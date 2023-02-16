Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Shares Up 0.1%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEVR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

